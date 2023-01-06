The Met Office has issued an update on reports that the UK could be hit with snow in the next few days.

Unfortunately, it is bad news for those of us looking forward to a potential snow day.

The forecaster has responded to reports that the UK could see snow as a result of a Beast from the East vortex, saying we’re much more likely to see rain and wind this weekend.

The Met Office said: “You might have seen some reporting recently about the chances of snow and a Beast from the East.

“Here is our fact check”

Highlighting the Met Office’s forecast for the UK as a whole, they go on to say: “It’ll be a wet and windy weekend for most.

“There’s no signal for a Beast from the East in the coming week.

“Any snow is likely to fall in the high ground in the north, as is normal for the time of year.”

Looking ahead to next week and the week after, the Met Office predicts plenty of showers and mild weather, but no unexpected snow.

They say: “Unsettled and relatively mild weather is most likely to characterise the beginning of this period, with showers or longer spells of rain likely for many areas, interspersed with clearer and brighter spells.

“Windward coasts and hills, especially in the west, seeing the heaviest and most frequent showers, potentially windy across all areas at times.

“Any snowfall probably confined to the highest hills in the north.

“Moving into mid-January a trend towards less unsettled weather is expected, with more drier interludes for most.

“Such drier spells would see an increase in overnight frosts and morning fog patches as well as scope for lower daytime temperatures.

“Showers and longer spells of rain are still possible although mainly restricted to parts of the west.”