Demand for air fryers has soared by 3000% in a year as people are looking for ways to offset soaring fuel bills.

The cooking gadget is able to cook a wide variety of food and has been found to be significantly more cost-efficient than cookers.

With brands such as Aldi releasing air fryers that are selling out in hours, just about everyone is on the hunt for an affordable fryer.

With that in mind, here are some of the best air fryer deals available now as the January sales kick-off.

Air fryer sales

An Aldi air fryer nearly broke the internet when it was released last year. The dual basket fryer was so popular with shoppers, it sold out on the same day.

While this model is yet to come back in stock, Aldi still has a range of air fryers online and in stores, including this 4.5L Ambiano for just £39.99.

From Robert Dyas, this Salter air fryer is also just £39.99. It has a 2L capacity and is down from £79.99.

This Caterlite air fryer comes with a 3L basket capacity and 4L tray capacity, perfect for cooking larger amounts of food.

It has a stylish design boasting a screen control panel and better yet, it costs just £65.98.

On the Argos website, this Tower digital air fryer is reduced down to £60. It has a 4L capacity, a removable bowl and a rise-and-fall basket to allow oil to drain from the food.

