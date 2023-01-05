Asda has announced that the hugely popular deals ‘Kids Eat for £1’ and ‘Winter Warmers’ for pensioners have been extended into 2023.

The move comes as Asda says it wants to help more customers manage the cost of living crisis.

The supermarket, which launched the offer for kids under 16 to enjoy a hot meal in any of their 205 cafes in June 2022, has extended the deal until the end of March 2023, with no minimum adult spend.

Over 60s will also be able to continue enjoying hot soup, a roll and unlimited tea and coffee in Asda cafes for just £1 until the end of March 2023.

Asda hopes this will ensure thousands of older customers can benefit from a warm space and hot meal during the colder months.

Since Asda launched the two initiatives last year, it has served over 1.2 million meals to kids and over 60s from its cafes nationwide.

Kids and over 60s can eat for £1 at Asda cafes as cost of living deal is extended into 2023 (Image: Asda)

For the first time since the launch, both café meal deals are now also available in 28 Asda Living Stores across the country.

Asda Blue Light discount

In addition to its support for kids and older people, Asda has confirmed it will be extending its 10% discount for emergency workers to at least the end of March 2023 through its partnership with Blue Light Card.

Blue Light Card is a nationally recognised scheme which provides workers in the NHS, emergency services, social care sector and the armed forces with a range of discounts.

Asda’s colleagues will also continue to receive a 10% discount in stores and online from their first day of employment.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner said; “We know that as families head into the New Year, the pressures on household budgets will continue – but we remain as committed as ever to supporting our customers tackle tough times.

"Our café initiatives have already proven a lifeline for over a million customers since we launched them last year, and we hope to support many thousands more into 2023, alongside our ongoing support for emergency workers and our valued colleagues.”

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

This year has seen a whole host of household price increases - from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices - costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year. We're making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost of living crisis is having on our readers.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch.

Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.