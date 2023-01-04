As the popular BBC reality TV show The Apprentice returns to UK screens, viewers up and down the country are ready to watch Lord Sugar put candidates through their paces.

The Television programme returns on Thursday, January 5, 2023, and will see hopefuls compete in business-related challenges to win £250,000.

With Alan Sugar at the centre of the show alongside his trusted advisors, many will be wondering what his net worth is.

So, without further ado, here is Lord Sugar's net worth.

The London-born business magnate has an estimated net worth of £1.21bn, making him the 138th-richest person in the UK at the time of writing.

He made much of his wealth after he started selling electrical products before moving into low-cost hi-fi systems and personal computers in the 1980s.

He is now a media personality and is involved in the government as an Enterprise Champion to the Business Secretary.

His company, Amstrad, which is named after his initials (Alan Michael Sugar Trading), was sold to BSkyB in 2007 for £125m.

In 2008, he stood down as the company's chairman to focus on other interests.

In 2005, he became the host of the UK version of The Apprentice in which he played a similar role to Donald Trump in the American version of the TV show.

BBC's The Apprentice will start on Thursday, January 5, 2023 and will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9 pm.