Rishi Sunak has shared his plans to save the NHS in his first major speech of 2023.

In his first major speech of 2023, the Prime Minister promised to deliver “peace of mind” to the public, even as his Government grapples with an NHS under severe pressure and the ongoing disruption of strike action.

The Prime Minister said his administration is taking “urgent action” to solve the current waiting times in the NHS.

Rishi Sunak, in his first speech of 2023, said in east London: “Let me first address two issues that I know are at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

“I know there are challenges in A&E. People are understandable anxious when they see ambulances queueing outside hospitals

“You should know that we are taking urgent action, increasing bed capacity by 7,000 more hospital beds and more people cared for at home, providing new funding to discharge people into social care in the community, freeing up beds.

“And the NHS is working urgently on future plans for A&E and ambulances.”

Rishi Sunak promises update on UK strikes

In terms of current union action affecting the NHS, Sunak called for “reasonable dialogue” with the unions, as he promised an update on the Government’s next steps.

He said: “We hugely value public sector workers like nurses. They do incredibly important work and that’s why we want a reasonable dialogue with the unions about what’s responsible and fair for our country. And in the coming days, we will update you on the Government’s next steps.”