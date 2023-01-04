Those who are waiting for their yearly dose of Love Island excitement don’t need to wait much longer as winter Love Island is on its way with a reported start date of just under 2 weeks.

The winter season is set to take place in South Africa and will be the first hosted by Maya Jama after Laura Whitmore stood down last year.

On January 1, ITV posted a teaser for this year’s Love Island. In it, host Maya Jama is seen riding a pink mechanical bull as it teased that things are "about to get hotter up in 2023".

The teaser clip tells fans: "It's about to get hotter up in 2023 It's time to grab love by the horns."

When does Love Island 2023 start?





According to The Sun, the next season of Love Island is set to get underway on Monday, January 16.

A source told The Sun: “Love Island bosses have planned for the show to start on Blue Monday – which is bound to give fans a massive lift on such a gloomy day.”

Love Island to see rules shakeup

Recently it was announced that the next season of Love Island would see a shakeup in the rules as ITV looks to add further safeguarding to the islanders’ experiences.

To prevent trolling and online hate, participants will be asked to pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show. Islanders’ accounts will remain dormant while they are in the Villa, so that nothing is published on their behalf.

Alongside this, ahead of entering the Villa, Islanders will also receive guidance and training around mutually respectful behaviour in relationships. They will be offered resource links to read up on, in advance of meeting their fellow Islanders, to help them identify negative behaviours in relationships and understand the behaviour patterns associated with controlling and coercive behaviour.