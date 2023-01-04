eBay has announced it has officially recoupled with Love Island in 2023 to continue to encourage shoppers to use preloved fashion.

Last series the online marketplace became Love Island’s first-ever pre-loved fashion partner, with the aim of sparking a movement to inspire a more conscious way of shopping.

New research from ITV has revealed that 53% of Love Island viewers who were aware of the eBay partnership have bought pre-loved items in the last 3 months.

eBay and Love Island to partner for next series

This is more than double the amount for those who hadn’t watched or been aware of the partnership.

Last year eBay became Love Island's first ever pre-loved fashion partner

If research figures were extrapolated to the population level, an estimated 2.7 million people say they are making more effort to shop sustainably as a result.

Showing that pre-loved fashion is not just a trend, but is here to stay, eBay’s Pre-loved Fashion Stylist, Amy Bannerman will once again be sourcing fashion from eBay to style series 9’s Islanders in pre-loved.

Alongside pre-loved clothes, for the first time, a selection of pre-loved, authenticated sneakers and items from its Imperfects range will also be heading to the villa wardrobe.

Kirsty Keoghan, Global GM of Fashion at eBay said: “We’re so excited to be returning to the Love Island villa in this series to put pre-loved fashion, centre stage. The partnership has already shown its impact with Islanders and our Pre-loved Ambassador Tasha Ghouri demonstrating their true style and flair with pre-loved looks. We’re very excited to continue this conversation and show the nation how good pre-loved really can look.”

Mike Spencer, Creative Director of Love Island at Lifted Entertainment said: “We are thrilled to be pairing up with eBay again as our pre-loved fashion partner. We are excited to keep working with eBay and to keep highlighting more conscious ways of shopping on screen. This partnership will see our lucky Islanders get to pick and wear some incredible clothes sourced from eBay. We love pre-loved.”