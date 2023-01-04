Netflix’s Emily In Paris fans have been shocked at revelations of one of the season’s most beloved characters' love life.

Lucien Laviscount, a British actor known for his appearances in Grange Hill and Celebrity Big Brother, plays Alfie, a London heartthrob and one of two love interests for the main character Emily.

In recent days fans have uncovered old magazine covers featuring Lucien, revealing he used to date Atomic Kitten member Kerry Katona.

The pair met on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011 when the Emily in Paris star was 19 years old.

A TikTok which has amassed over 27 thousand likes has revealed an OK! magazine cover following their time in the Big Brother house, with the quote: “We hope we’ll be together forever.”

Comments on the video voice their surprise, while for others it seems to have refreshed their memory.

One user wrote: “This is a memory unlocked!”

Another said: “I am in shock.”

In the interview with OK!, Lucien assured he was not fazed by their age gap.

He said: “She’s not too old for me! I have a thing for older women.

"I like women who know where they’re at. When I’m with Kerry, I don’t feel like there’s an age gap at all."

However, the relationship did not last, with OK! reporting Katona would go on to call Lucien a “little kid”.

Emily In Paris follows Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, a Chicago marketing executive, as she navigates life in Paris after landing her dream job.