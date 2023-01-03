For the last 17 years, the start of the new year has been marked by one very popular reality competition show, as the BBC's The Apprentice is set to return.

The show sees hopeful business moguls try to become some of the biggest names in the industry as they seek to impress multimillionaire Lord Alan Sugar to get an investment from him.

The candidates take on an array of tasks creating and selling products/experiences, with previous years including baby food, toothbrushes and even a cruise liner holiday.

But now with the 17th season about to kick off, we thought we'd find out what to expect and when it starts.

When does BBC The Apprentice start?





The new series airs on Thursday, January 5 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.

With a total of 12 episodes altogether, each episode will air weekly at the same time across the 12 weeks.

What to expect from the new series of The Apprentice

The Apprentice 2023 kicks off with a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the tropical island of Antigua in the Caribbean.

But the candidates' trip isn't a holiday, as they learn they are tasked with creating, selling and running bespoke tours on the island.

Under the watchful eyes of Karren Brady and Claude Littner, the groups must battle it out to be named the winners and to avoid being sent home.

Is The Apprentice: You're Fired coming back?





The Apprentice aftershow is set to return for 2023, with comedian Tom Allen back to host.

It will take an in-depth look into the show as Lord Sugar looks for his next business partner.

The Apprentice: You're Fired returns on Thursday, January 5 at 10pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.