The identity of the Ghost on The Masked Singer has been revealed as the ITV contest returned for a fourth series.

Joel McDermott is back with the popular singing contest which sees 12 celebrities battling it out as the celebrity panel tries to guess which big names are behind the getups.

A brand new cast took to the stage to stump the judges and viewers at home dressed as knitting, a pigeon, a rhino and more.

If you haven't seen the latest series of The Masked Singer yet, look away now because the first unmasking has already taken place.

Ghost on The Masked Singer identity revealed

The identity of the first celebrity from series four was revealed in its New Year's Day return.

After their performances filled with varying singing skills and accents, Knitting, Ghost, and Cat & Mouse found themselves in the bottom three.

In the end, the judges choose to save Knitting and Cat & Mouse leading to Ghost being unmasked.

The judges then locked in their final guess about which famous face was behind the Ghost costume.

Mo Gilligan thought the Ghost was comedian John Bishop while presenter Davina McCall guessed it was Scottish singer Marti Pellow.

Chatshow host Jonathan thought that Ghost's identity was Love Island's narrator Iain Stirling, while singer Rita guessed Ghost was another Love Island star - former contestant Dr. Alex.

After the classic 'Take It Off' chant from the crowd, Ghost was revealed as footballer and commentator Chris Kamara.

The Masked Singer continues every weekend on ITV1 and ITVX.