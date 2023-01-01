ITV has released a new trailer ahead of the new series of Winter Love Island.

The broadcaster teased the return of its hit dating show, set to take place in South Africa, on January 1.

The trailer features incoming host Maya Jama riding a pink mechanical bull as it teased that things are "about to get hotter up in 2023".

The teaser clip tells fans: "It's about to get hotter up in 2023 It's time to grab love by the horns."

It's about to get hotter up in 2023 😍 It's time to grab love by the horns 💛 🏝 @MayaJama @IainDoesJokes #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/neDIg30N4S — ITV (@ITV) January 1, 2023

The video clip shows Jama iconically posing to the camera in an astrological-inspired jumpsuit covered in sparkling moons and stars before expertly taking on the bull.

The teasing trailer follows the news that Love Island will see a major shake up this season.

Extended measures have been introduced to protect both the Islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media which have seen past islanders become the target of online attacks, hate and even death threats.

To help prevent this, participants will be asked to pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show. Islanders’ accounts will remain dormant while they are in the Villa, so that nothing is published on their behalf.

Former presenter Laura Whitmore also stood down as host at the end of the 2022 summer show with Jama confirmed as her replacement in October 2022.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said "Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation's favourite talking point across the summer, and we're always blown away by the show's ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

"So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we'd make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show."

The dating show's return marks the first series since its debut season in January 2020 which was won by Paige Turley and Finn Tapp.

In 2021, plans for a second winter series were postponed due to health and safety concerns surrounding the Covid pandemic.

When does Love Island return in 2023?





ITV is yet to confirm a start date for its winter series in South Africa.

However, the series' start date will reportedly be on Monday, January 16, according to the Daily Mail and other news outlets.