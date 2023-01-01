Great news if you've been missing sticky buns and tasty treats, the Great British Bake Off returns to our screens on New Year's Day.

Channel 4's hit baking show is rounding up the festive season by crowning the first Star Baker of 2023.

Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have invited a few familiar faces to pick up their aprons and head back into the tent for the New Year special.

Here's everything you need to know from the contestants to how to tune in.

Ready to ease you into 2023, it's Manon, Antony, Lottie and Chigs.



The Great New Year's Bake Off, New Year's Day at 7.40pm on @Channel4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/ZpxZ1zKQc0 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) December 31, 2022

What time is the Bake Off New Year special on TV?





Bake Off's New Year special airs at 7.40 pm on Sunday, January 1.

The special programme will air on Channel 4 after the film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Bake Off will finish at 9 pm ahead of Taskmaster New Year's Treat.

Who will judge the Bake Off New Year special?





As with the rest of the series, the baking contest will be judged by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The bakers will face three complex and festive challenges including a savoury wellington, bouche entremets ( which are similar to yule logs) and a vegan technical task.

The contestants and their families and friends are also treated to a performance by the Riverdance cast to help welcome 2023.

Who will present The Great New Year Bake Off?





The New Year special will be presented by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

The programme follows the comedian Matt Lucas's announcement that he is standing as co-host of the programme in December.

The 48-year-old comic has hosted the popular baking competition for three series alongside Noel Fielding.

His reason for leaving the programme was due to no longer being able to commit to the series alongside his other projects including his new hosting role on the revived comedy show Fantasy Football League.

Read more about Matt Lucas standing down as Bake Off host.

Who are the bakers on the Bake Off New Year special?





The contestants in The Great New Year Bake Off this year include a few faces that you might recognise from previous series.

Finalists from 2021, 2020 and 2018 will return to the tent in the hope of claiming that Star Baker title.

Speaking about appearing on the programme again, 2021 finalist Chigs wrote on Instagram with a shocked face emoji:" Getting the opportunity to be in the Bake Off tent once is a dream come true, but baking in it twice."

Chigs will be joined by 2020 contestants Lottie and Manon and Antony from 2018.

Following the announcement, Lottie wrote on social media:"Sucker for punishment me…but what a pleasure it was to go back and bake with these legends. So good to see the crew and team again too - now we know @realmattlucas is leaving, it feels extra special that we had another chance to be in the tent with him and @noel_fielding ! X"

Meanwhile, Antony posted alongside a picture of his fellow bakers:" In for one last hurrah in the very coveted British Tent w. Some fab bakers."

Manon also wrote on Instagram:" Wow it was an experience to be back in the tent after 4 years! But what a blast I had, and it was amazing to see the team again. Now, you are going to have to guess whether I did well for Paul & @prueleith !"

The Great New Year Bake Off airs at 7.40 pm on Sunday, January 1 on Channel 4.