The Masked Singer returns to our screens on New Year's Day with a new set of famous faces disguised in weird and wonderful costumes.

Joel McDermott is back with the popular singing contest which sees 12 celebrities battling it out as the celebrity panel tries to guess which big names are behind the getups.

Whether you're a major fan of the quirky contest or you're looking for some comfort telly to enjoy this winter, here's everything you need to know about turning in.

What time is The Masked Singer on TV? How to watch

Joel McDermott and The Masked Singer judging panel will return for a fourth series on News Year's Day.

The fourth season will begin on January 1 2023 at 6.30 pm on ITV 1 and ITV X.

The first episode will air after Celebrity Catchphrase and the 90-minute episode will air before the James Bond film No Time To Die.

Who are the judges on The Masked Singer?





The Masked Singer features a celebrity panel who will try on unearth the identities of the singing celebrities in their quirky costumes.

The new series will feature judges Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall.

The Masked Singer new cast and costumes

The Masked Singer returns January 1. (ITV/ Bandicoot TV) (Image: ITV/ Bandicoot TV)

The new cast is as weird, wonderful and as random as ever.

Viewers can expect a fawn, jellyfish, knitting and a cat and mouse among this year's line-up.

ITV has also revealed there will be a rhino, pigeon, ghost and a piece of cake performing this series.

Fans will also be treated to a Phoenix, Otter, potato and a rubbish bin.

Speculation has also begun on social media on who the new celebs are behind the marvellous masks.

One viewer wrote:" All the costumes look amazing. Cat & Mouse giving me Ant & Dec vibes lol random!"

Another fan shared:"Loving the costumes, being a comic book geek gonna have to say Phoenix is my favourite so far."

A third user chimed in:" Is Tom Daley too obvious for knitting?"

With a fourth writing:"Calling it now cat and mouse are @dickndom."

The Masked Singer returns on January 1 2023 at 6.30pm on ITV 1 and ITV X.