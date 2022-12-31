BBC drama Happy Valley created by Sally Wainwright returns for its long-awaited third and final season.

The return will see Sgt Catherine Cawood played by Sarah Lancashire discover the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir.

The discovery sparks a chain of events leading towards Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton.

Alongside solving the murder, Catherine must handle her relationship with her grandson Ryan, now 16 who has his own ideas about the kind of relationship he wants to have with his father, Tommy.

Elsewhere, in another part of town, a local pharmacist finds themselves over their head when a neighbour is arrested.

Happy Valley Cast

Catherine Cawood: Sarah Lancashire

Tommy Lee Royce: James Norton

Clare Cartwright: Siobhan Finneran

Nevison Gallagher: George Costigan

Ryan Cawood: Rhys Connah

Daniel Cawood: Karl Davies

Andy Shepherd: Vincent Franklin

Ann Gallagher: Charlie Murphy

Neil Ackroyd: Con O'Neill

Richard Cawood: Derek Riddell

Shafiq Shah: Shane Zaza

Gorkem Tekeli: Mete Dursun

DC Carey: Joe Simpson

How to watch Happy Valley

Happy Valley returns to screens on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday, January 1.

The show will then continue every week at the same time on BBC One.

Where is Happy Valley filmed?





The award-winning drama is set in West Yorkshire in Calder Valley and is also largely shot in the same Valley.

Previously, Happy Valley was shot in Calder Valley, Keighley, Huddersfield, Sowerby Bridge and Meltham.

But for the latest season, crews were spotted at the suburb of Halifax in Boothtown and Hebden Bridge.