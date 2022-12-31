BBC drama Happy Valley created by Sally Wainwright returns for its long-awaited third and final season.
The return will see Sgt Catherine Cawood played by Sarah Lancashire discover the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir.
The discovery sparks a chain of events leading towards Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton.
Alongside solving the murder, Catherine must handle her relationship with her grandson Ryan, now 16 who has his own ideas about the kind of relationship he wants to have with his father, Tommy.
Elsewhere, in another part of town, a local pharmacist finds themselves over their head when a neighbour is arrested.
Happy Valley Cast
- Catherine Cawood: Sarah Lancashire
- Tommy Lee Royce: James Norton
- Clare Cartwright: Siobhan Finneran
- Nevison Gallagher: George Costigan
- Ryan Cawood: Rhys Connah
- Daniel Cawood: Karl Davies
- Andy Shepherd: Vincent Franklin
- Ann Gallagher: Charlie Murphy
- Neil Ackroyd: Con O'Neill
- Richard Cawood: Derek Riddell
- Shafiq Shah: Shane Zaza
- Gorkem Tekeli: Mete Dursun
- DC Carey: Joe Simpson
How to watch Happy Valley
Happy Valley returns to screens on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday, January 1.
The show will then continue every week at the same time on BBC One.
Where is Happy Valley filmed?
The award-winning drama is set in West Yorkshire in Calder Valley and is also largely shot in the same Valley.
Previously, Happy Valley was shot in Calder Valley, Keighley, Huddersfield, Sowerby Bridge and Meltham.
But for the latest season, crews were spotted at the suburb of Halifax in Boothtown and Hebden Bridge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here