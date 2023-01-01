Every parent wants to give their baby the best start in life but could the name you give your child actually be lucky?

Okay...probably not but according to the psychic Inbaal Honigman, there are names that we associate with good luck and fortune.

So, whether you're hunting for four-leaf clovers or you're simply curious to see if your name made the list, we've got you covered.

Using Forebears.io, onlinecasinOs.co.uk looked at the most popular names worldwide.

The team then partnered up with Honigman who uncovered what these names could mean for the parents and their children.

Top 10 luckiest baby names in the world

Here are the top 10 most popular baby names associated with luck around the world.

The names are listed beside the gender that is commonly associated with the name and the number of people in the world with the name as of October 2022.

Rafael - M - 3,160,411

Victoria - F - 2,626,923

Lakshmi - F - 2,570,558

Felix - M - 2,386,269

Beatrice - F - 1,687,443

Said - M - 1,608,369

Ganesh - M - 1,460,031

Sadia - F - 1,240,327

Ayman - M - 849,379

Iris - F - 783,027

Rafael ranks as the most popular "lucky" baby name with a staggering 3,160,411 people bearing this name worldwide.

Rafael has biblical connotations, being the name of the angel of healing, according to Honigman.

She explains: “Rafael is a lucky name, venerated for generations. It's a wonderful name to pick for a life of healthy living, healthy relationships and healthy decision-making.

Coming in second place with a whopping 2,626,923 people with the name, Victoria means ‘victory’ in English and comes from the Goddess of Roman mythology.

Inbaal continues: “Victoria is not subtle about its blessings. Sharing a name with the Roman Goddess of Victory, Victoria draws luck in the field of winning. Victoria spends her life walking into challenges, only to walk out holding the winner’s cup.”

Rounding up the top three, 2,570,558 people share the name Lakshmi after the Hindu goddess.

The psychic states, “Lakshmi is a Goddess of abundance and good fortune. As Goddess of luck, sharing her name will inevitably bring luck. The name can be used both for baby boys and baby girls."