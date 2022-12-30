Victims of anti-social behaviour could have a say in what sort of punishment offenders could get in new proposals being pitched by Labour.

Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed said he will update Tony Blair’s “tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime” slogan and put prevention at the heart of their approach, as reported by The Times.

Freedom of information requests showed nearly two million reports of anti-social behaviour had gone unattended over the past three years, while community sentences halved over the last decade from 185,265 in 2011 to 72,021 in 2021.

Part of this decline was attributed to magistrates losing confidence that the sentences would be completed, the paper added.

Steve Reed wants to give a voice to victims of anti-social behaviour (Image: PA)

Mr Reed said increasing and strengthening the use of such sentences would tackle reoffending rates and give “a voice directly to victims.”

He told The Times: “Victims will be able to select the unpaid work that offenders carry out, so victims will be seeing justice done.”

READ MORE: Over 1.1m thefts left unsolved in 2021, new analysis claims

Labour also suggests victims sit on new community payback boards overseeing sentences and ensuring they are completed.

Additionally, they want to widen the scope of community sentences work beyond tasks such as clearing wasteland, decorating community centres, repairing churches and removing graffiti.

Labour want to update Tony Blair policy

Speaking generally on Labour's crime policy Mr Reed said he wants to update Mr Blair’s 1990s slogan about being “tough on the causes of crime” by reviewing how to put prevention at the heart of the criminal justice system.

He explained: “Rather than just giving up on those people or letting them get out there and offend, I want to keep people safe and keep our community safe.

“You can do that by tackling the effects of the trauma that leads them to offending. By doing it, you make them much less likely to offend again.

“So if you really want to keep people safe, we’ve got to update Labour’s old slogan: ‘Tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime’ and make it fit for the future."