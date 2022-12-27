The new Channel 5 drama, Riptide is set in Australia and follows the story of Alison as she questions the truth behind her husband Sean's death after he didn't return from his morning surf.
Although police have presumed he drowned in the riptide, Alison senses that might not be the full story.
She discovers that her stepson Ethan, ex-husband Michael, Sean's ex-wife Rachel, and her daughter Hannah's friend Logan are all keeping secrets from her.
Riptide stars former EastEnders and Ackley Bridge actress Jo Joyner who played Tanya Branning in the BBC soap.
CALLING ALL DRAMA FANS. Brand new crime mystery #Riptide starts Tuesday at 9pm for four consecutive nights - a brain-teasing thriller in gorgeous locations. Starring @dollyjoyner, Peter O'Brien and David Berry. pic.twitter.com/xN9EHdzJ1M— Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) December 26, 2022
Joyner is also known for her recent role in the mystery show Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators where she stars alongside Mark Benton.
Channel 5 Ridptide full cast list:
- Alison Weston: Jo Joyner
- Sean Weston: Peter O'Brien
- Danny Burrell: David Berry
- Danny Burrell: Scott Major
- Finn Baker: Max Brown
- Jenny Clark: Pia Miranda
- Andrew White: Patrick Harvey
- Philip Eldersly: Patrick Williams
- Naomi Burrell: Emma Choy
- Sergeant Bhromik: Sonya Suares
- Rachel Weston: Ally Fowler
- Ethan Weston: Benny Turland
- Logan Williams: Yazeed Daher
- Hannah Lane: Asher Yasbincek
- Jesse Patel: Benjamin Samaddar
How to watch Riptide
Riptide will air on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday, December 27 across four nights.
With four episodes altogether, the series will be shown at 9pm every night until Friday, December 30.
