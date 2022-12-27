The new Channel 5 drama, Riptide is set in Australia and follows the story of Alison as she questions the truth behind her husband Sean's death after he didn't return from his morning surf.

Although police have presumed he drowned in the riptide, Alison senses that might not be the full story.

She discovers that her stepson Ethan, ex-husband Michael, Sean's ex-wife Rachel, and her daughter Hannah's friend Logan are all keeping secrets from her.

Riptide stars former EastEnders and Ackley Bridge actress Jo Joyner who played Tanya Branning in the BBC soap.

CALLING ALL DRAMA FANS. Brand new crime mystery #Riptide starts Tuesday at 9pm for four consecutive nights - a brain-teasing thriller in gorgeous locations. Starring @dollyjoyner, Peter O'Brien and David Berry. pic.twitter.com/xN9EHdzJ1M — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) December 26, 2022

Joyner is also known for her recent role in the mystery show Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators where she stars alongside Mark Benton.

Channel 5 Ridptide full cast list:

Alison Weston: Jo Joyner

Sean Weston: Peter O'Brien

Danny Burrell: David Berry

Danny Burrell: Scott Major

Finn Baker: Max Brown

Jenny Clark: Pia Miranda

Andrew White: Patrick Harvey

Philip Eldersly: Patrick Williams

Naomi Burrell: Emma Choy

Sergeant Bhromik: Sonya Suares

Rachel Weston: Ally Fowler

Ethan Weston: Benny Turland

Logan Williams: Yazeed Daher

Hannah Lane: Asher Yasbincek

Jesse Patel: Benjamin Samaddar

How to watch Riptide

Riptide will air on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday, December 27 across four nights.

With four episodes altogether, the series will be shown at 9pm every night until Friday, December 30.