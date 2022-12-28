This January, Starbucks will be bringing out a huge new menu with a whopping 10 items being added. Some are returning favourites, others are brand new.

And better yet, there are vegan options galore for those giving Veganuary a try.

The new menu launches on January 5 and will be available in Starbucks stores and Drive Thrus across the UK.

The Starbucks Oat Latte platform returns after a stellar debut in 2021 and with a new flavour: Caramelised Macadamia Oat Latte (plant-based).

For those seeking the comfort of familiar favourites, the returning Honey Hazelnut Oat Latte is back for a second year with an improved flavour profile.

And if hot chocolate is your drink of choice, then get your hands on the new Starbucks Salted Pretzel Hot Chocolate. A tried and tested flavour combination, salted pretzel pieces accentuate the chocolatey taste, creating layers of flavour.

Starbucks Salted Pretzel Hot Chocolate (Image: Starbucks)

With a smooth chocolatey base and crunchy pretzel topping, this beverage adds an innovative textural twist to your favourite classic hot chocolate.

As always, you can customise your beverage to make it your own. Prefer almond, soy or coconut? Swap your milk for a dairy alternative for no extra charge.

There are also new plant-based and vegetarian food choices coming to Starbucks.

Kick-start your morning with the flavourful Egg Bites with Red Pepper and Spinach, Starbucks UK’s first vegetarian take on the snack that is adored in the US.

Egg Bites with Red Pepper and Spinach (Image: Starbucks)

Or try the new Plant-Based Breakfast Wrap for a take on the full English breakfast experience, with a smoky bean filling, tofu scramble, Lincolnshire-style plant-based sausage coins and spinach - all enveloped in a soft tortilla wrap.

