It’s Christmas Eve which means children (and adults) all across the globe will be awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus.

As the excitement builds, why not track Santa as he travels across the world delivering his presents?

You can watch as Santa travels the globe, traversing different time zones as he quickly makes his way around every house.

How to track Santa?





The NORAD Santa tracker has been following Santa on Christmas eve for more than 60 years.

From 9am UK time on December 24, you can open up the tracker and see where Santa gets to.

Track Santa around the world this Christmas Eve (Image: Canva)

At 9am, the update on the tracker stated he was last seen at the North Pole getting ready to leave, with conditions indicating “good weather for flying.”

According to NORAD, Santa usually visits the South Pacific first, then New Zealand and Australia.

After that, he goes up to Japan, over to Asia, across to Africa, then onto Western Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.

However, Norad's website reads: "Santa’s route can be affected by weather, so it’s really unpredictable. NORAD coordinates with Santa’s Elf launch staff to confirm his launch time, but from that point on, Santa calls the shots. We just track him!"

Ready to track Santa? Visit the NORAD website here to see where he is now.

How does Santa travel the whole world in one night?





NORAD has its own theories on how Santa is able to travel the whole world delivering to children in just one night.

It claims that Santa does not experience time like the rest of us, 24 hours to us may last days, weeks or even months to him!