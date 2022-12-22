BBC's new gameshow, The Traitors has kept the nation on the edge of their seats as they watch contestants try and stop the traitors.

The show hosted by Claudia Winkleman shocked the nation with its dramatic twists and tense discussions, with some describing it as one of the best pieces of British television in a long time.

The Traitors is based on the Dutch show De Verraders which began in 2021 and has since been adapted into a UK, Australian and USA version.

Tonight (December 22) will reveal if The Traitors or the Faithfuls won with the final finally airing at 9pm on BBC.

But with the final taking place, many fans of the tense gameshow will be wondering if the BBC show will be returning for another series.

Will there be another season of BBC The Traitors?





The Traitors has seen great success since it started in November, but there has yet to be news on if it will be returning for another series.

Although, sources have said that a deal has been struck between the BBC and production company Studio Lambert, with plans for another series.

A source told the Daily Star: "It was a no-brainer to commission another series.

"Everyone is hoping it will be even more popular by next year and become one of the biggest shows on TV.”

When will season 2 of The Traitors air?





Although it has yet to be confirmed, it is expected to be returning to screens next year.

The series first come to the screens on November 29 with the second series likely to come out at around the same time in 2023.