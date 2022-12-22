The Met Office has issued its Christmas Day forecast but will the UK see snowflakes this year?

Whether you dread or dream of snow for the big day, the recent cold snap has convinced many Brits that we're set for the white stuff this December 25.

Over recent weeks, the national weather service has issued several yellow and amber weather alerts for ice and snow across the country.

However, here is what the Met Office predicts about whether our Christmas Day will be white (merry and bright) this year.

Met Office issues Christmas Day 2022 forecast

Christmas Day is expected to be mild with perhaps rain and showers in the south with cold and wintry conditions confined to the north of the UK.

After the recent drop in temperatures which saw weather warnings across the country for frost, ice and snow, the week before Christmas has looked a little different.

Brits have seen more mild but unsettled weather in the run-up to December 25 which looks set to continue into the day itself.

In a statement released on December 19, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Harris, said: “From mid-week we expect to see a north / south split develop with colder weather arriving in the north, while the south hangs onto the mild conditions.

"There are, however, large uncertainties concerning where the boundary between these two air masses will eventually end up, especially as we head into the Christmas weekend.

“Uncertainty in the weather forecast details is not unusual at 6-7 days out, and the current weather patterns are heightening those uncertainties.

"Confidence in the forecast is unlikely to increase until mid-week at the earliest and a range of outcomes are still possible.

“However, what we can say is that Christmas Day will most likely be mild with a risk of rain or showers in places for the south, especially the far south, while any cold air and wintry conditions will most likely be confined to the north of the UK.”

