The Apprentice is back in the New Year with Lord Sugar looking for his next investment.

If you missed out this time, applications are now open for the 2024 series so if you think you’ve got what it takes to impress Lord Sugar, now is your time to start applying.

The show sees contestants take part in multiple business tasks in groups and Claude Littner is set to return for two episodes in January following an accident that meant he couldn’t be in the boardroom for the 2022 series.

Claude Littner returns to The Apprentice 2023

🚨 Calling all The Apprentice fans! 🚨@Lord_Sugar, @Karren_Brady and @ClaudeLittner are about to put a new set of candidates through their paces.



Watch all new #TheApprentice every Thursday on #iPlayer from 5 Jan at 9pm pic.twitter.com/AcueZzfwTC — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) December 12, 2022

Littner was riding an electric bike when he had the accident in April 2021.

The former Tottenham Hotspur chief executive had to learn to walk again after injuring his right leg so badly that he needed multiple surgeries and doctors initially thought they might have to amputate it.

Littner took over from Nick Hewer in 2015 as Lord Sugar’s aide and has been a fan favourite for the interview rounds with candidates.

In 2023, Lord Sugar will be joined by Karren Brady and Claude Littner.

The series will begin on Thursday, January 5 at 9pm on BBC iPlayer.

The Apprentice is back on @BBCOne and looking for applicants! @Lord_Sugar has already invested close to £3 million in business start-ups through @bbcapprentice, could you be his next investment? More info and to apply: https://t.co/haI9nikwhc pic.twitter.com/QjqJyYl0qk — BBC Casting (@BBC_Casting) December 16, 2022

How to apply for the 2024 series of The Apprentice

You can apply for the show on the BBC website here.

Candidates will take on 12 tasks and one of them will receive an investment of up to £250,000.

The winner of the series will also go into a 50:50 business with Lord Sugar.

Applications for The Apprentice are now open and the closing date is January 29, 2023.