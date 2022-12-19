Santander has launched a pilot recycling scheme for debit and credit cards at some of its branches.

The major bank has introduced self-service machines that will allow users to recycle their unused or expired plastic cards.

The scheme is being piloted at 28 of Santander's branches including in Leeds, Swansea and Milton Keynes.

Use of the specialised machines will be free and can be used by anyone - not just Santander customers.

The pilot is expected to last six months and will see the cards recycled into plastic pellets so that they can be reused.

Following the trial period, Santander is expected to confirm its next steps.

Debit and credit cards can take hundreds of years to break down after going to landfill since they are often made with several layers of plastic, metal oxide particles, a magnetic strip, solvents and inks, Santander has said.

Which Santander branches can I recycle my bank cards?

Here are the 28 Santander branches where you will be able to recycle your bank cards during the pilot scheme

Beaumont Leys (LE4 1DG)

Blackburn (BB1 7DP)

Bolton ( BL1 1HQ)

Bromley (BR1 1NA)

Chelmsford (CM1 1BE)

East Ham, London (E6 2HJ)

Enfield (EN 2 6AA)

Greenford (UB6 9PT)

Harlesden, London (NW10 4NX)

Harrow (HA1 1JX)

Hornchurch (RM12 4HR)

Hounslow (TW3 1DJ)

Huddersfield (HD1 2ER)

Keighley (BD21 3PE)

Kingston upon Thames (KT1 1DH)

Leeds (LS1 5HD)

Leicester (LE1 3GD)

Lewisham, London ( SE13 6AQ)

Luton (LU1 2AB)

Milton Keynes (MK9 3GB)

Oldham (OL1 1HE)

Peckham, London (SE15 4TG)

Reading (RG1 2AX)

Stockport (SK1 1PL)

Stratford, London (E15 4QN)

Swansea (SA1 3EE)

Walthamstow, London (E17 7BH)

West Bromwich (B70 7QB)

Fermin Martinez de Hurtado Yela, head of sustainability and responsible banking at Santander UK, said to the PA News Agency: “Bank cards are traditionally very difficult to recycle.

“With 92 million debit cards and 60 million credit cards currently in UK circulation, it is a significant challenge and one that we want to play our part in helping.”