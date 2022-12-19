ITV has teased a first look at the new celebrity costumes for the upcoming series of The Masked Singer.

Speculation has already begun on which famous faces could be disguised in the fun and quirky get-ups.

The cast of 2023 does not disappoint with the lineup featuring everything from a rubbish bin to a potato.

Here's when you can expect The Masked Singer to be on your TV and some fan theories of the possible big names behind the masks.

🔍✨🎭 INTRODUCING THE MASKED SINGERS of 2023!!!

Let us know which ones you're MOST EXCITED to see perform? ❤️🤩🎭 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/6C4CIAqoe8 — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) December 19, 2022

When is the new The Masked Singer series on TV?





Joel McDermott and The Masked Singer judging panel will return for a fourth series on News Year's Day.

The new series will feature judges Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall.

The fourth season will air on January 1 2023 at 6.30 pm on ITV 1 and ITV X.

The Masked Singer teases series four celebrity costumes

The Masked Singer returns January 1. (ITV/ Bandicoot TV) (Image: ITV/ Bandicoot TV)

The new cast is as weird, wonderful and as random as ever.

Viewers can expect a fawn, jellyfish, knitting and a cat and mouse among this year's line-up.

ITV has also revealed there will be a rhino, pigeon, ghost and a piece of cake performing this series.

Fans will also be treated to a Phoenix, Otter, potato and a rubbish bin.

Speculation has also begun on social media on who the new celebs are behind the marvellous masks.

One viewer wrote:" All the costumes look amazing. Cat & Mouse giving me Ant & Dec vibes lol random!"

Another fan shared:"Loving the costumes, being a comic book geek gonna have to say Phoenix is my favourite so far."

A third user chimed in:" Is Tom Daley too obvious for knitting?"

With a fourth writing:"Calling it now cat and mouse are @dickndom."

The Masked Singer returns on January 1 2023 at 6.30pm on ITV 1 and ITV X.