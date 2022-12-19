ITV has reportedly scrapped its reboot of the very famous gameshow 'Jeopardy!'.

The broadcaster is said to have filmed a pilot of the British version of the US classic quiz but it has not been commissioned into a full series.

Good Morning Britain presenter and former I'm A Celebrity star Richard Madeley, 66, was reported to host the gameshow ahead of the scrapping.

The US version of Jeopardy!, which has often been described as having a 'backwards format, involves contestants providing the questions to the answers.

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley was set to present the Jeopardy! reboot. (Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock) (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

ITV 'axes' gameshow reboot hosted by Richard Madeley

A source speaking to The Sun said: "Richard had high hopes that would have a huge hit with Jeopardy! and it could have really capped his 45-year career...

"But the pilot just didn't work for some reason. Of course, not every format in the US can work for UK audiences, but ITV wasn't prepared to take the risk."

The American original first aired in 1964 and has spanned 39 series.

It's not the first time that the Brits have tried to bring the gameshow over the Atlantic either.

READ MORE: ITV to 'axe' TOWIE Christmas show after 12 years

READ MORE: Gogglebox favourites issue lengthy statement as they quit Channel 4 show

The quiz has two series on Channel 4 from 1983-1984 where it was hosted by Derek Hobson.

In 1990, ITV brought the show back with Chris Donat and later Steven Jones as hosts.

It was dropped by ITV in 1993 before being picked by Sky in 1995.

The news comes as the broadcaster confirms its Christmas and New Year's schedule.

Viewers can expect everything from a special episode of Ant and Dec's Limitless Win to the broadcast of King Charles III's first-ever Christmas Day speech.

The Christmas schedule also features the last ever episode of Doc Martin and a tribute episode to the long-running series on December 28.

See the full ITV Christmas schedule.