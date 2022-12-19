The Met Office has revealed the UK will experience an “unusual” weather shift after a week of freezing temperatures.

Forecasters are promising temperatures will be much warmer from today after lows of minus 8C last week.

After the extreme weather, it seems the weather will become a lot milder in the week before Christmas with experts predicting heavy rain which will bring mugginess amid the sudden change in temperatures.

Marco Petagna from the Met Office said it is not unheard of to see temperatures in the low teens at this time of year but admitted the sudden change over a day or two is quite unusual.

Yellow weather warning UPDATED



Rain across southern parts of England and south Wales

Sunday 1800 – Tuesday 0600



— Met Office (@metoffice) December 18, 2022

The Met Office said: "Monday will start rather cloudy with patchy drizzle and some hill fog. A few brighter breaks are possible during the day, but for most it will remain cloudy with the odd patch of light rain. Very mild everywhere, although windy.

"Patchy rain should ease during the evening to allow some clear intervals to develop. However, rain will return from the south for a while overnight. Staying mild, with winds easing."

The forecasting agency added: "Tuesday promises to be a largely dry and much brighter day with some sunny spells. It will feel a little cooler though, and the wind will gradually freshen again later."