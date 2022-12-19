A union leader has said that Health Secretary Steve Barclay will have to “carry the can” if patients suffer due to strikes across the NHS.

Unite leader Sharon Graham also said Mr Barclay would be in for a "rude awakening" if he expects unions to “blink first” in the negotiations over pay.

Mr Barclay has said his top priority is keeping patients safe as the NHS braces for major disruption in the run-up to Christmas, with nurses and ambulance crews set to walk out on consecutive days this week.

He put the onus on unions to ensure they “meet their obligations” for “sufficient” emergency cover so that people in crisis get the care they need.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London (Image: PA)

Ms Graham, who spoke to The Mirror on the subject, said that Mr Barclay would “have to carry the can if patients suffer”.

“It’s Steve Barclay who is holding the country to ransom," she added.

A health source urged union leaders to drop their “picket-line rhetoric” as they insisted Mr Barclay is determined to do all he can to keep people safe.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which is calling for an inflation-busting wage hike, has vowed to stage a fresh wave of more severe strikes in January if ministers are not prepared to open talks in the 48 hours after its members walk out on Tuesday (December 20).

However, Mr Barclay said that the RCN's 5% rise above inflation suggestion was “not affordable”.

He also refused to be drawn on reports Downing Street had ruled out a one-off payment for nurses to end the stalemate, instead reiterating the Government’s position that it has accepted the pay review body’s recommendations “in full”.

With ambulance workers set to strike on Wednesday (December 21) army troops have been drafted in to cover for them.