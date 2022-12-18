Britain's Got Talent returns to our screens tonight but not with popular hosts Ant and Dec.

The magical spin-off will see some of the world's most mesmerising magicians go head-to-head to blow its in-person audience and viewers at home away.

The one-off special, which was filmed in October, will crown the 'Ultimate Magician' who will walk away with a £50,000 prize.

The spellbinding spectacular is instead hosted by fan favourite Stephen Mulhern.

Tonight is the night! Join me for an evening of incredible magic, and see who will be crowned ‘The Ultimate Magician!’



It was such an honour to host this, and can’t wait for you to see it!



Watch ‘Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician,’ tonight at 8pm on @itv and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/C8J4dWRbXQ — Stephen Mulhern (@StephenMulhern) December 18, 2022

Why are Ant and Dec not hosting BGT?





The Geordie duo, who were gearing up to present I'm A Celebrity in Australia at the time, had tested positive for Covid.

The pair had to pull out from presenting the BGT special and could not appear at the National Televisions Awards where they won in the best presenter category for the 21st time.

Sadly, it’s true… We even get ill together! After feeling unwell a few days ago we both tested and we’re positive for Covid😷🦠 We’re resting up at home and are so sorry we can’t be at #NTAs2022 😩 Best of luck everyone 🙌 and get well soon to anyone else in the same boat x pic.twitter.com/75wEByDwSh — antanddec (@antanddec) October 12, 2022

In a joint statement, the presenters said:" Sadly, it’s true… We even get ill together! After feeling unwell a few days ago we both tested and we’re positive for Covid.

"We’re resting up at home and are so sorry we can’t be at #NTAs2022 Best of luck everyone and get well soon to anyone else in the same boat x".

The spectacle also sees the return of a few more familiar faces from the show's regular series including three members of its judging panel Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

Why is Simon Cowell not on Britain's Got Talent?





Britain's Got Talent magical spin off will crown the 'ultimate magician' (Thames/ITV) (Image: Thames/ITV)

Veteran judge and music mogul Simon Cowell won't be appearing on the programme due to filming commitments in the US.

However, he will be replaced with "magician extraordinaire and King of Sin City" Penn Jillette as a guest judge.

Jillette is perhaps best known for being one-half of the world-famous duo Penn & Teller.

The magical show comes amid uncertainty over David Walliam's future on the BGT judging panel.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed at the end of November that no final decision for the 2023 lineup had been made.

The confirmation follows Walliam's apology for making "disrespectful comments" about contestants during breaks in filming.

The comedian was reportedly recorded making derogatory remarks and sexually explicit comments about participants auditioning for the show at the London Palladium in January 2020

Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician airs on Sunday, December 18 at 8 pm on ITV 1.