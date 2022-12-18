If you have been missing Britain's Got Talent on your screen, we have good news for you.

A magical spin-off of the popular talent show, which was filmed in October, airs on Sunday night.

The two-hour spellbinding spectacular won't be hosted by the series's regular presenters Ant and Dec.

The Geordie duo, who were gearing up to present I'm A Celebrity in Australia at the time, had tested positive for Covid.

Tonight is the night! Join me for an evening of incredible magic, and see who will be crowned ‘The Ultimate Magician!’



It was such an honour to host this, and can’t wait for you to see it!



Watch ‘Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician,’ tonight at 8pm on @itv and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/C8J4dWRbXQ — Stephen Mulhern (@StephenMulhern) December 18, 2022

The pair had to pull out from presenting the BGT special and could not appear at the National Televisions Awards where they won in the best presenter category for the 21st time.

A fan favourite, former BGT presenter and friend Stephen Mulhern stood in to help crown the country's 'ultimate magician'.

What time is Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician?





Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician airs on Sunday, December 18.

The one-off special will be shown on ITV1 at 8 pm.

The theatre audience chooses the winner who will not only be named as the 'ultimate magician' but will also walk away with £50,000.

Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician will see some of the world's most mesmerising magicians go head-to-head to blow its in-person audience and viewers at home away.

Which judges will be on Britain's Got Talent magic special?





Britain's Got Talent magical spin off will crown the 'ultimate magician' (Thames/ITV) (Image: Thames/ITV)

The spectacle will also see the return of a few more familiar faces from the show's regular series including three members of its judging panel Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

Veteran judge and music mogul Simon Cowell will not be appearing on the programme due to filming commitments in the US.

However, he will be replaced with "magician extraordinaire and King of Sin City" Penn Jillette as a guest judge.

Jillette is perhaps best known for being one-half of the world-famous duo Penn & Teller.

The magical show comes amid uncertainty over David Walliam's future on the BGT judging panel.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed at the end of November that no final decision for the 2023 lineup had been made.

The confirmation follows Walliam's apology for making "disrespectful comments" about contestants during breaks in filming.

The comedian was reportedly recorded making derogatory remarks and sexually explicit comments about participants auditioning for the show at the London Palladium in January 2020

