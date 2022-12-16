With the cost of living continuing to increase and just over a week until Christmas Day, many are finding this month very expensive.

If you’re looking for ways to save some money this winter, look no further.

A TikTok user (@nwpropertymum) has shared a video to the social media platform explaining 10 simple things you can do to save money on your energy bills.

A Tiktok user shows viewers how they can save money on energy bills by making simple changes around their home (Image: Canva)

10 ways to save money on your energy bills

In the video, the TikTok user walks around her house showing viewers what they can do to save some money on their energy bills.

The first tip she shares is to turn the thermostat down by ‘a few degrees’.

She then makes her way to a tap and turns it on, with the text on the video explaining that only putting your immersion heater on ‘for a couple of hours a day’ could save you money.

Her next tip is to avoid boiling more water than you need and she then presses a light switch, telling viewers to make sure lights are turned off when no one is using a room.

The TikTok user advises viewers to change their lightbulbs to energy-efficient bulbs (Image: Canva)

She also advises swapping normal lightbulbs for energy-efficient ones if saving money on your energy bills is something you want to work at.

Making her way over to a radiator, she explains that turning the thermostat down in rooms that aren’t being used could also save you money.

Then, she opens her blinds encouraging viewers to make the most of the natural sunlight which can warm up a room.

She also advises viewers to avoid using the tumble dryer where possible (Image: Canva)

There’s also a hack that you can try next time you do some washing which is to lower the temperature of the wash.

She suggests trying to avoid using the tumble dryer where possible too.

Draught-proofing the windows and doors in your home is her next tip and finally, she reminds viewers to check if they are eligible for any grants that could help with energy bill payments.

