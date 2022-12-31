As New Year celebrations get underway, there's plenty to be excited about on the TV,

If you’re planning to stay in the warm this New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of programmes and films to keep you occupied as we say goodbye to 2022 and bring in the new year.

We’ve rounded up the programmes you can watch on BBC, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, let’s take a look.

TV schedule for New Year’s Eve

BBC One

10am: Saturday Kitchen

11.30am: The Great Food Guys

12pm: Football Focus

12.30pm: England’s Lionesses: Inside The Pride

1pm: BBC News

1.15pm: Coco

2.50pm: Inside Out

4.20pm: Final Score

5.25pm: BBC News

5.45pm: Pointless Celebrities

6.35pm: The Weakest Link

7.20pm: Yesterday

9.10pm: That’s My Jam

10.10pm: BBC News

10.25pm: The Graham Norton New Year’s Eve Show

11.30pm: Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve

12am: Happy New Year Live!

England’s Lionesses: Inside The Pride airs on New Year's Eve (Image: PA)

BBC Two

7.15am: The Pembrokeshire Coast: A Wild Year

8.15am: Jay’s Yorkshire Workshop

9.15am: Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley On The Mystery Queen

10.15am: Shadowlands

12.20pm: Talking Pictures

1.05pm: The Remains Of The Day

3.10pm: West Side Story

5.35pm: Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

7.45pm: Only Connect Education Special

8.15pm: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Christmas

9.15am: The Morecambe & Wise Show 1970: The Lost Tape

10pm: Match Of The Day

11.30pm: Jools’ Annual Hootenanny

1.30am: Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa

ITV1

9.25am: James Martin’s Saturday Morning

11.35am: John And Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen

12.40pm: James Martin’s Great British Adventure

1.10pm: Lunchtime News

1.20pm: Midsomer Murders

3.20pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

6.05pm: ITV News

6.15: Regional News

6.30pm: The Chase: The Bloopers

7.30pm: Emmerdale

8pm: Coronation Street

8.30pm: The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash

10.35pm: Jonathan Ross’ New Year Comedy Special

11.40pm: ITV News

James Martin's Great British Adventure airs on New Year's Eve (Image: PA)

Channel 4

12.50pm: Annie

3.20pm: Celebrity LEGO Masters At Christmas

4.20pm: London Zoo At Christmas

5.25pm: Christmas At Holkham Hall

6.20pm: Channel 4 News

6.40pm: Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom

9pm: The Last Leg Of The Year

11pm: Adam Hills: Clown Heart

12.35am: Micky Flanagan: Back In The Game

Channel 5

10am: The Smurfs

1.45pm: Zulu

4.35pm: Escape To Victory

7pm: World’s Strongest Man

8pm: Britain’s Favourite Party Hits

10pm: Britain’s Favourite 90s Hits

TV schedule for New Year's Day

BBC One

8.30am: Match Of The Day

10am: Early Man

11.20am: Pete’s Dragon

1pm: BBC News

1.15pm: Songs Of Praise

1.50pm: Cinderella

3.30pm: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

4pm: Mary Poppins Returns

6.05pm: BBC News

6.30pm: EastEnders

7pm: His Dark Materials

8pm: Call The Midwife

9pm: Happy Valley

10pm: Mrs Brown’s Boys

10.20pm: BBC News

10.50pm: Match Of The Day 2

11.45pm: Long Shot

Happy Valley returns on New Year's Day (Image: PA/BBC)

BBC Two

6.15am: Countryfile

7.10am: The Fens: A Wild Year

8.10am: Weatherman Walking

8.40am: Saturday Kitchen New Year Best Bites

10.15am: New Year’s Day Concert Live From Vienna

12.45pm: Cleopatra

4.45pm: Planet Of The Apes

6.30pm: Only Connect The Birds And The Bees Special

7pm: Antiques Roadshow

8pm: Digging For Britain

9pm: Motown Master: Lamont Dozier At The BBC

10pm: When Motown Came To Britain

11pm: Martin Gaye: Live At Montreux

12.40am: Smokey Robinson At The Electric Proms

ITV1

9.25am: Love Your Weekend With Alan Titchmarsh

11.20am: John And Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen

12.20pm: Love Your Garden

12.50pm: ITV News

1pm: Racing

3.30pm: ITV News

3.50pm: Penguins Of Madagascar

5.30pm: Celebrity Catchphrase

6.30pm: The Masked Singer

8pm: No Time To Die

11.05pm: ITV News

11.20pm: Premiership Rugby Union Highlights

12.20am: Made In Britain

Love Your Weekend With Alan Titchmarsh will air on New Year's Day (Image: PA)

Channel 4

9.30am: Sunday Brunch

12.30pm: The Simpsons

1.50pm: The Bridge On The River Kwai

5.05pm: Channel 4 News

5.15pm: Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade

7.40pm: The Great New Year Bake Off

9pm: Taskmaster New Year’s Treat

10pm: Big Fat Quiz Of The Year

11.55pm: Sean Lock: Keep It Light

12.50am: The Last Leg Of The Year

Channel 5

11.05am: Seven Brides For Seven Brothers

1.15pm: Singin’ In The Rain

3.25pm: Footloose

5.40pm: Dirty Dancing

7.30pm: World’s Strongest Man: The Final

9pm: Motorhoming With Merton & Webster

10pm: Road House

12.15am: Swayze: The Demons & The Dance

If you’re looking forward to welcoming in the New Year while curling up on the sofa to watch some cosy content, there’s plenty available for you to watch.