TV schedules for Christmas have been released and if you’re wondering what you can watch in between eating turkey and opening presents, look no further.

Whether you’re excited to see a special episode of Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win or you can’t wait for King Charles III’s first Christmas Day speech, there’s plenty to watch on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year.

We’ve rounded up the programmes you can watch on BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 on these days, so let’s take a look.

Christmas TV schedules for 2022

Christmas Eve: December 24

Blankety Blank's Christmas Special will be available to watch on Christmas Eve (Image: PA/BBC)

BBC One

1.05pm: Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

1.40pm: The Secret Life of Pets 2

3pm: Pokémon Detective Pikachu

4.35pm: BBC News

4.55pm: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

5.25pm: The Nutcracker And The Four Realms

7pm: His Dark Materials

8pm: Blankety Blank Christmas Special

8.35pm: I Can See Your Voice

9.40pm: That’s My Jam

10.40pm: Not Going Out

BBC Two

8.55am: Inside the Christmas Factory

9.55am: King Of Kings

12.25pm: Homes Under The Hammer

12.55pm: Bargain Hunt

1.40pm: North by Northwest

3.55pm: Charlie Mackesy: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, The Horse and me

4.55pm: Chariots of Fire

6.55pm: Carols From King’s

8.10pm: Dad’s Army

8.40pm: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Christmas

9.40pm: The Fast Show

10.25pm: Christmas Night With The Two Ronnies 1987

10.40pm: Top Of The Pops: Review Of The Year

James Martin's Saturday Morning At Christmas airs on Christmas Eve (Image: PA)

ITV1

9.25am: James Martin’s Saturday Morning At Christmas

11.35am: John And Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen

12.35pm: ITV News

12.45pm: Arthur Christmas

2.35pm: Santa Claus: The Movie

4.45pm: ITV News

5pm: Regional News

5.15pm: In For A Christmas Penny

6pm: Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special

7pm: Royal Carols: Together At Christmas

8.05pm: Britain Get Singing

9.20pm: It’ll Be Alright On The Night

10.20pm: ITV News

10.40pm: Christmas Comedy Club With Lost Voice Guy

11.40pm: Christmas Carols On ITV

Channel 4

1.25pm: It’s A Wonderful Life

4pm: The Snowman

4.35pm: The Snowman And The Snowdog

5.05pm: Channel 4 News

5.25pm: Home Alone

7.25pm: Celebrity LEGO Masters At Christmas

8.25pm: The Great Christmas Bake Off

9.40pm: Celebrity I Literally Just Told You With Jimmy Carr

10.40pm: Four Weddings And A Funeral

You can watch World’s Funniest TV Ads With Jason Manford on Christmas Eve (Image: PA)

Channel 5

11.30am: Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

1.25pm: Planes, Trains & Automobiles

3.15pm: Pearl Harbor

6.35pm: Harrods At Christmas

7.35pm: World’s Most Expensive Christmas Cruise

8.35pm: Comedy Classic: The Vicar Of Dibley

10.05pm: Britain’s Favourite TV Comedy

11.55pm: World’s Funniest TV Ads With Jason Manford

Christmas Day: December 25

BBC One

9am: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

9.30am: Superworm

10am: Christmas Morning Service From Blackburn Cathedral

11am: Songs Of Praise

11.35: Abominable

1pm: Shaun The Sheep: Farmageddon

2.20pm: BBC News

2.30pm: The Smeds And The Smoos

3pm: The King (Christmas speech)

3.10pm: Aladdin

5.10pm: Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

6.25pm: Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel

7.25pm: Ghosts

7.55pm: Call The Midwife

9.25pm: EastEnders

10.25pm: Mrs Brown’s Boys

10.55pm: BBC News

11.20pm: The Vicar Of Dibley

12.05pm: When Harry Met Sally

BBC Two

7.15am: Carols From King’s

8.30am: Saturday Kitchen

10am: Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave

10.35am: Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers

11.05am: Wallace & Gromit: A Matter Of Loaf And Death

11.35am: White Christmas

1.30pm: Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker!

3pm: The King (Christmas speech)

3.10pm: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

4.40pm: Some Like It Hot

6.35pm: Dad’s Army

7.15pm: The Morecambe And Wise Christmas Show 1972

8.25pm: Tina Turner At The BBC

9.25pm: When Tina Turner Came To Britain

10.25pm: Tina Live!

12.40pm: What’s Love Got To Do With It

ITV1

7am: Good Morning Britain

9am: Lorraine

10am: This Morning

12pm: James Martin's Christmas Day

2pm: Ainsley Harriot's Festive Flavours

3pm: The King (Christmas speech)

3.10pm: Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow

4.10pm: Saturday Night Takeaway Presents...

4.45pm: ITV News

5pm: The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special

6pm: Emmerdale

7pm: Coronation Street

8pm: Ant & Dec's Christmas Limitless Win

9.05pm: Doc Martin Christmas Special

10.35pm: ITV News/Weather

10.45pm: Love Actually

New shows coming at Christmas! 🥳🌲🤩 https://t.co/mqQvWDaWyA — antanddec (@antanddec) December 6, 2022

Channel 4

11.25am: The Snowman

11.55am: The Snowman And The Snowdog

12.30pm: The Great Christmas Bake Off

1.50pm: The Great Escape

5.15pm: Channel 4 News

5.30pm: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

7.50pm: The Festive Pottery Throw Down

9.05pm: Gogglebox 2022

10.55pm: Catch Me If You Can

Channel 5

8.35am: Britain’s Favourite 90s Toys

9.20am: Greatest Family Christmas Hits

10.15am: Britain’s Favourite Christmas Songs

1.10pm: Britain’s Favourite 80s Songs

3.10pm: The Canterville Ghost

5.10pm: Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas

6.25pm: Britain’s Favourite 90s Songs

9.25pm: The Best Christmas Day Telly Ever!

11.20pm: Britain’s Favourite Party Songs

Boxing Day: December 26

BBC One

10.25am: Big Hero 6

12pm: BBC News

12.25pm: Frozen

2pm: The Gruffalo

2.25pm: Mary Poppins

4.40pm: Ghostbusters

6.20pm: BBC News

6.45pm: The Weakest Link

7.30pm: EastEnders

8pm: The Repair Shop

9pm: Death In Paradise

10.30pm: BBC News

10.50pm: Match Of The Day

12.15pm: Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie

BBC Two

6.15am: Aladdin

8.15am: Charles Dickens And The Invention Of Christmas

9.15am: Great Expectations

11.10am: Bargain Hunt

11.55am: Great British Railway Journeys

12.25pm: Escape To Athena

2.20pm: The Heroes Of Telemark

4.30pm: Final Score

5.30pm: The Magnificent Seven

7.30pm: Richard Osman’s Festive House Of Games

8pm: Only Connect Specials

8.30pm: Christmas University Challenge

9pm: Detectorists

10.15pm: Goodfellas

ITV1

11.20am: Ainsley Harriott’s Festive Flavours

12.20pm: ITV News

12.30pm: ITV Racing

3.30pm: The Mitchells Vs The Machines

5.45pm: ITV News

6pm: The Chase Celebrity Special

7pm: Emmerdale

7.30pm: Coronation Street

8.30pm - The Voice Kids

10pm: ITV News

10.15pm: Des O’Connor: The Ultimate Entertainer

11.10pm: English Football League Highlights

Channel 4

9.30am: Christmas Brunch

12.30pm: The Simpsons

2.20pm: A Place In The Sun

3.25pm: Five Star Christmas: Inside Corinthia

4.25pm: The Festive Pottery Throw Down

5.40pm: Channel 4 News

5.55pm: Peter Rabbit

7.30pm: The Greatest Snowman

9pm: Big Fat Quiz Of The Year

11pm: Gogglebox 2022

12.55am: Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Channel 5

9.35am: Breakfast At Tiffany’s

11.50am: My Fair Lady

3pm: The Canterville Ghost

5pm: Calendar Girls

7pm: World’s Strongest Man

8pm: Les Dawson: 30 Funniest Moments

10pm: Britain’s Favourite Rock Songs

12am: The Rolling Stones In Hyde Park Live

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas and curling up on the sofa to watch some cosy Christmas content, there’s plenty available for you to watch.