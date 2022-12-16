Strikes will continue this weekend as workers across the transport industry walk out in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Services ranging from postal deliveries to health services are to be hit by strikes from now going into February.

These are the strikes set to take place this weekend, and the services which will be affected.

Strikes on Friday, December 16

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) rail workers to stage another 48-hour national strike. The union will also see members working as security guards on Eurostar staging a 24-hour strike.

Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) members who work for Avanti West Coast will be staging another 48-hour walkout.

Ground handlers employed by private contractor Menzies at Heathrow Airport, who are members of Unite, will also walk out from 4am for 72 hours.

Bus workers with Abellio in London will continue their strike on Friday, while the DVSA strike continues for staff in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Public and Commercial Services (PCS) road strikes will begin with National Highways employees walking out in the North West, North East and Yorkshire.

Rural Payments Agency (RPA) staff continue their walkout. Unison workers at the Environment Agency refuse to provide ‘on call’ cover for unexpected incidents.

Strikes on Saturday, December 17

TSSA members who work for c2c are set to walk out on Saturday, while rail workers at the same union will continue to strike at Avanti West Coast.

The DVSA strike in Scotland and Northern Ireland will continue, as will the strike of National Highways workers in the north of England.

The RMT rail workers’ walkout continues on Saturday and Unite ground handlers at Heathrow will continue their strike.

Strikes on Sunday, December 18

RMT members working as security guards on Eurostar will stage another walkout.

Unite ground handlers at Heathrow will continue their strike, as will DVSA staff in Scotland and Northern Ireland.