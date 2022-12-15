Children can eat for just £1 at Asda cafes across the country this Christmas.

The supermarket giant is running its ‘Kids eat for £1’ deal across the UK, and are also offering ‘OAP winter warmer’ meal deals for just £1 as they look to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

More than a million meals have already been served at the reduced prices.

All under 16s qualify for the scheme, with no minimum adult spend required.

Meanwhile, Asda is offering people aged 60 and over the chance to enjoy soup, a roll and unlimited tea and coffee for £1 throughout December.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “We have launched these initiatives to support our customers and communities this winter as we know it’s going to be incredibly hard for many people due to rising living costs.

“We have already served more than a million meals through our Kids Eat for £1 and Winter Warmers deals, and we hope that many more families and over 60s will visit in December to take advantage of these offers.

"On top of this, we’ve invested £2.4 million through Asda and the Cost-of-Living grant programme led by Asda’s charity, The Asda Foundation who are support grassroots organisations providing a lifeline in their communities during these tough times."

The supermarket is also running a ‘Community Cuppa’ campaign in its cafes by creating space for community groups, who may otherwise struggle to meet due to rising energy costs.

Spaces will be available on weekdays in November and December, from 2pm to 6pm and all community group members who visit will receive unlimited free tea or coffee.