Slowly succumbing to the effects of alcohol is usually the done thing by people across the UK when visiting a pub, especially over the Christmas period.
But were you aware that it is actually illegal to be drunk in a pub?
There are a number of bizarre laws in the UK many of which could land you a hefty fine, including being too drunk in a public house.
It’s very rare that this rule will be enforced mainly due to the fact it is so outdated.
The 150-year-old law means if you drink too much alcohol being sold in a pub, you are breaking the law and could be hit with a £200 fine.
Section 12 of the Licensing Act 1872 states: “Every person found drunk... on any licensed premises, shall be liable to a penalty”.
In short, this means it is against the law to be drunk in a public place (including pubs) with people facing a three-figure fine if they are found to be breaking this law.
It is also an offence to sell alcohol to a person who is drunk or disorderly.
Under the Licensing Act 2003, whoever sells alcohol to somebody who is drunk could be hit with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £90 by the Police.
If it ends up going to court, this fine can be increased up to £1,000.
