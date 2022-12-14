Christmas is an expensive time of year regardless of the economic picture, but with a cost of living crisis currently ongoing, it makes it more pertinent this year to make savings where you can.

Some people might be eyeing that up for their Christmas dinner, and there are a few ways to potentially save a little bit of money.

The international money transfer app WorldRemit has teamed up with Zimbabwean-British cooking influencer Caz Gundu to share some tips on cutting the cost of a Christmas dinner.

From spatchcocking your turkey, to buying from a wholesaler, here's what they recommend.

6 ways to help save money on Christmas dinner

Spatchcocking your turkey

Cooking a turkey can take an arduously long time, and with energy prices on the rise it could be somewhat costly.

However, spatchcocking or butterflying your turkey can reduce the time needed to cook.

Simply cut and remove the backbone and apply pressure so that the bird lays flat on the tray.

Optimise your kitchen tools

Utilising different kitchen devices in the cooking of Christmas dinner could help save some money, such as using a rice cooker.

Described as a "kitchen staple for most households" it is claimed by WorldRemit that the device is more energy efficient than some other equipment, so could save money by using less energy.

It is claimed it can cook vegetables, desserts and even some thinner, softer meats.

Buy mixed seasonings rather than individual seasonings

Lowering the cost of ingredients can be found by buying mixed seasonings, which still work for the meat, potatoes and vegetables.

Buy dried herbs instead of fresh ones

Much like the tip above, this will contribute to a lower cost of ingredients in buying cheaper dried herbs.

Plus, they will last longer than the fresh ones so can be utilised further down the line.

Buy from a wholesaler

It is recommended to buy from a wholesaler if you are cooking for extended family or have a lot of guests, as it is cheaper to buy in bulk.

Make your meat go further

Trying chicken wings and thighs as an alternative to the usual Christmas day meat is something that is suggested, especially as they don't dry out as easily as chicken breast.

Aside from that asking your local butcher about alternative cuts of meat to buy can save you some money also.

