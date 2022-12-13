Stephen Bear has been found guilty of sharing a video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend, Love Island star Georgia Harrison on the website OnlyFans.

The 32-year-old defendant, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 could now face jail after footage of him and 27-year-old Ms Harrison was captured having sex on CCTV cameras in Bear’s garden on August 2, 2020.

Bear, who has also appeared on Ex On The Beach, claimed at Chelmsford Crown Court that he deleted the footage that day and had shared it with no-one other than Ms Harrison.

But on Tuesday, a jury found him guilty by unanimous verdicts of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

He was also found guilty of voyeurism, by a majority verdict of 10 jurors to two.

After the guilty verdicts were returned, Bear said in court: “My barrister said not to…

“In my opinion from the very beginning it was never a fair trial, what the press said against me.

“I was fighting a losing battle and it is what it is.”

Judge Christopher Morgan told the defendant: “Thank you for that observation.”

Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match, waived her right to anonymity and watched on from the public gallery.

She appeared to breath a sigh of relief as the guilty verdicts were returned.

She said, in a statement released through police, that the “last two years have been absolute hell and this verdict will allow me to start to put the pain I have suffered in the past and start embracing the future”.

“I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of,” she said.

“I have felt ashamed, hurt, violated, even broken at times but today I stand here feeling empowered, grateful and a huge sense of unity with all of those who have reached out to support me throughout this ordeal.”