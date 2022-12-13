Iceland is urging customers to book their Christmas delivery slot before the deadline to ensure their food shop arrives in time for the big day.

Shoppers hoping for an Iceland delivery to arrive ahead of Christmas Day need to book their slot before Sunday, December 18 unless they opt for next-day delivery.

Customers who spend over £40 will qualify for free delivery and Iceland has promised to freeze the price of its own-brand turkeys this year.

Many of Iceland’s customers have already secured their turkey by applying for the popular Turkey Insurance scheme, where the supermarket promised customers who applied would be guaranteed the turkey with their delivery.

Others decided to buy theirs ahead of the rush with sales of Iceland’s Luxury Turkey joints have gone up by 17% compared to last year, and sales of Iceland’s popular Perfect range such as its Iceland Luxury The Perfect Turkey Joint (£11.00, 1kg) have increased by 22%.

Iceland has plenty of other options available too which are all still in good supply, including: Iceland Luxury Extra Tasty Stuffed Turkey Joint with Bacon (£10.00, 1kg), Iceland Luxury Marmalade Glazed Gammon Joint (£12.00, 1.6kg) and Iceland Luxury Perfect Crackling Pork Loin Rib Joint with Apple Sauce (£12.00, 1.45kg).

Iceland also has plenty of options for sides and desserts this Christmas.

Andrew Staniland, Trading Director at Iceland, said: “We can all be guilty of leaving parts of Christmas to the last minute. The demand for frozen festive food this year has exceeded expectations, however, we have plenty to go round and are not concerned about any supply issues.

“We do suggest that customers get their delivery slot booked in before Sunday, as we anticipate the stores to be busier than ever this year as more people switch to frozen.”

To book your Christmas delivery slot for your Iceland food shop, you can visit the website.