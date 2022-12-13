The UK has seen very cold temperatures in the last week, leading to snow at the end of Sunday (December 11).

This has caused disruption, especially with people trying to get to work and some schools being closed.

With this, some might be wondering when the cold snap is going to end with a few days left before temperatures pick up again.

The Met Office predicts that the UK will stay cold this week with the risk of sleet and snow continuing, especially in northern and eastern coastal areas.

🌡️ It's provisionally been the coldest day in the UK since December 2010



Today's highest temperature recorded in Braemar, Aberdeenshire is minus 9.3 Celsius



Assuming temperatures don't rise overnight, this will be the lowest maximum temperature recorded in the UK for 12 years pic.twitter.com/r2eQZE2WrR — Met Office (@metoffice) December 12, 2022

Overnight frosts will be severe in places and there will continue to see some freezing fog patches.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “The cold conditions will remain in situ during this week. In many places daytime temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, while overnight temperatures have the potential to drop below -10 C in rural parts of Scotland.”

When will the cold snap in the UK end?





A Level 3 Cold Weather Alert -issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) - covering all of England is currently in place until Friday, December 16.

Therefore on Saturday, December 17 temperatures should start to go up slightly ending the period of freezing weather in favour of milder temperatures.