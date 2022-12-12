Martin Lewis has teamed up LadBaby in a reworking of the Band Aid song Do They Know It’s Christmas? in a bid to great a Christmas No.1 in aid of charity.

The Money Saving Expert founder has joined Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne to raise money for the food bank charity the Trussell Trust and the Band Aid Trust.

They will be the first act to be allowed to rework the Band Aid song, getting permission from Bob Geldof, Midge Ure and the Band Aid Trust.

Titled 'Food Aid' the track will release on Friday, December 16 with Mr Lewis joining a number of other musical collaborators who are yet to be revealed.

Martin Lewis singing with Mark and Roxanne (Image: LadBaby/PA)

Mark and Roxanne have scored the Christmas No.1 spot for the past four years, and last year teamed up with Ed Sheeran and Elton John for their novelty track 'Sausage Rolls for Everyone'.

In total they have raised more than £1.2 million for the Trussell Trust through their chart-topping endeavours and branded partnerships, but said they are committed to doing even more as the cost-of-living crisis worsens.

The couple said they knew they needed to enlist “an icon” to launch this year’s campaign, so chose Mr Lewis, who they called “the people’s champion”.

Mr Lewis said: “When Mark and Roxanne contacted me out of the blue to ask if I’d join them in Food Aid I thought they’d confused me with someone else.

“The nearest I’ve ever got to thinking about a Christmas number one is going to the loo on Boxing Day after too much orange juice the day before.

“Yet once I knew they were serious, and it was for the Trussell Trust, a hugely important charity I’ve a history with, I decided to give it a go, and do it with gusto.

Mr Lewis mentioned that due to prices having "rocketed" it had been a "tough year" for many people and food banks had become "swamped".

He added: "So the need to help and support people struggling across the UK is profound. Hopefully this LabBaby song and their lyrics will raise some cash and awareness."

If you would like to donate to the Trussell Trust you can do so at their website here.