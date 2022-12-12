English comedian Shean Walsh said that his "bad experience" on Strictly Come Dancing nearly stopped him from taking part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! earlier this year.

Walsh made headlines last year when he was photographed kissing his professional dance partner, Katya Jones.

This incident occurred when he was in a relationship with Ten Percent actor Rebecca Humphries while Jones was married to another Strictly dancer.

After this incident, he said the idea of going on another reality show was "terrifying."

Walsh was persuaded by his pregnant partner, Grace Adderley to make his way to the Australian Jungle, being among the last five.

OUT NOW. FREE on Youtube. Thanks to everyone for your love and support🕺 https://t.co/xVS0rBEdkx pic.twitter.com/e3nlcx6zf3 — Seann Walsh (@seannwalsh) March 27, 2022

He told Hello! magazine: “Grace said to me ‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance. The adventure itself will make it worthwhile’ – and she was absolutely right.

“I was so petrified of getting backlash. I’d had such a bad experience with all the things that were said about me last time (I did a reality show), the idea of that happening again was terrifying.”

Walsh spoke with his campmates about the backlash he had received after the controversial Strictly kiss drama, with his agent saying his “career was dead”.

He told fellow comedian Babatunde Aleshe: “It was easily the most depressing month of my entire life, Edinburgh after Strictly.

“Just before I’m about to go on (and do a show), my agent comes in and goes ‘Just so you know, there’s like 30 people’.”

READ MORE: I'm A Celeb's Seann Walsh says 'career was dead' after Strictly kiss

Walsh joined the show as an undercover mole alongside the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Former England footballer Jill Scott was named Queen of the Jungle with Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner coming in second.

Walsh said: “Jill was my winner – she was everyone’s winner – and I’m so grateful that the jungle enabled me to meet someone like her because I doubt I would have done so in my normal job.”

The full story can be in the Hello! magazine.