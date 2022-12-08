Comedian Peter Kay has added more dates to his 2023 UK tour.

The popular comic, 49, announced the extra shows on Sara Cox’s BBC Radio 2 drivetime show on Thursday, December 8.

Kay opened his first live comedy tour in 12 years last Friday where he was brought to tears.

The lengthy arena tour will stretch from December to late 2023.

Fans will be able to get tickets for new dates in Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield and more following the announcement.

How to buy Peter Kay UK 2023 tour tickets

Peter Kay announces extra dates have been added to his live stand-up tour for 2023 and beyond!



Tickets go on sale this Sunday at 10am from https://t.co/yALT0w3iaq pic.twitter.com/wca386bFMF — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) December 8, 2022

Speaking to listeners on Radio 2, Kay said: “First of all, I want to say thanks to everyone who’s bought tickets to my tour and I really do appreciate it.

“We’ve finally managed to book some more extra dates.”

Ttickets will go on sale on Sunday, December 11 from 10am.

The new show will include the following cities: Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, Glasgow and a 28th night at London’s O2 Arena.

The exciting comeback was announced during an ad break for ITV's new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on Sunday evening.

An advert showing Kay carrying some carpet as a fan asks "When are you going tour?", to which Kay replies "Next month".

In sharing the news of new tour dates, Kay wrote: "It's good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy."

For more information, visit the Ticketmaster website.