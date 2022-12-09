We all love catching up on the latest must-see shows and films that social media can’t stop talking about.

And with endless TV channels and streaming services, it's pretty hard to run out of good enjoyable content.

Netflix reigns as one of the biggest and most popular streaming services due to its mammoth number of films and TV shows.

From the latest binge-worthy shows like the surprise hit Squid Game to the smash hit movie The Gray Man, there is endless content to watch on Netflix that will have you swapping your evening plans out for a night in, in front of the telly.

So you don’t have to go hunting for what you want to watch tonight, we’ve rounded up the newest shows and films added to Netflix this week.

This includes content that has been released over the last week, as well as what to expect from next week's offerings.

New to Netflix this week, December 2

Here are all the shows and films added over the last week that you can watch now:

Friday, December 2

Firefly Lan: Season 2 Part 1

Hot Skull: Season 1

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022)

“Sr.” (2022)

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future (2022)

Monday, December 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race: Season 1

Tuesday, December 6

Delivery by Christmas (2022)

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (2022)

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus: Season 1

Wednesday, December 7

Burning Patience (2022)

I Hate Christmas: Season 1

Smiley: Season 1

The Marriage App (2022)

The Most Beautiful Flower: Season 1

Too Hot To Handle: Season 4

Thursday, December 8

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (2022)

Lookism: Season 1

The Elephant Whisperers (2022)

Harry & Meghan: Part One

What’s coming to Netflix next week, December 9?





Here's everything that is dropping to Netflix over the next week.

Friday, December 9

CAT: Season 1

Dragon Age: Absolution: Season 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4

God's Crooked Lines (2022)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)

Saturday, December 10

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow: Season 1

Tuesday, December 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure: Season 1

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 1

Tom Papa: What a Day! (2022)

Wednesday, December 14

Glitter: Season 1

I Believe in Santa (2022)

Kangaroo Valley (2022)

Thursday, December 15

Sonic Prime: Season 1

The Big 4 (2022)

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022)

What will you be adding to your watchlist?