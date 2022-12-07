Former health secretary Matt Hancock has announced he will not stand for the Conservatives at the next general election after appearing on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
The ex-Tory MP returned to Westminster last week from Australia following his controversial spell on ITV show in which he reached the final, finishing third overall.
Mr Hancock was stripped of the Conservative whip after it emerged he was joining the reality TV show, prompting speculation about his political future and whether he would stand again at the next general election in around two years time.
My letter to the Prime Minister 👇— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 7, 2022
I look forward to exploring new ways to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds pic.twitter.com/PPvWB6McyM
In a letter to the Prime Minister, he told Rishi Sunak: “It has been an honour to serve in Parliament and represent the people of West Suffolk.
In the letter, he said he had "discovered a whole new world of possibilities which I am excited to explore".
Sharing the letter on Twitter he said: "I look forward to exploring new ways to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here