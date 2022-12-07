Former health secretary Matt Hancock has announced he will not stand for the Conservatives at the next general election after appearing on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The ex-Tory MP returned to Westminster last week from Australia following his controversial spell on ITV show in which he reached the final, finishing third overall.

Mr Hancock was stripped of the Conservative whip after it emerged he was joining the reality TV show, prompting speculation about his political future and whether he would stand again at the next general election in around two years time.

My letter to the Prime Minister 👇



I look forward to exploring new ways to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds pic.twitter.com/PPvWB6McyM — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 7, 2022

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he told Rishi Sunak: “It has been an honour to serve in Parliament and represent the people of West Suffolk.

In the letter, he said he had "discovered a whole new world of possibilities which I am excited to explore".

Sharing the letter on Twitter he said: "I look forward to exploring new ways to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds."