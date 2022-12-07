Christmas can be a very expensive time of year for many, and with the current cost of living crisis, many are finding money doesn't go as far as it once did.

Recent research by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) found that the price of Christmas staples has risen by 18%, seeing the festive food shop reach higher prices than in any other previous years.

The steep rise in prices around Christmas time has left two-thirds of Brits concerned that they won't be able to afford their Christmas dinner.

But in a bid to help families enjoy their Christmas meal, grocery retail app, Ubamarket has shared its three top tips to save on the Christmas shop.

How to save money on the Christmas food shop

1. Plan ahead and write a list to stick too

Although it might seem simple, writing a list of all your Christmas essentials will let you know exactly what you need to buy.

And if you have a pre-planned budget ahead of the shop, the list will help you stick to it and not break the budget and could help you save away some money too.

2. Shop around

After making your list and checking it twice, you'll want to shop around to find the best deals that suit your budget.

This tip works particularly well for more expensive items like turkey and alcohol.

Ubamarket recently found that 60% of shoppers do their weekly shopping across multiple retailers to grab a bargain to help them save.

3. Use loyalty schemes

Along with shopping around and making a list, the last big tip is to make sure you are using the current loyalty schemes available.

The schemes will help you earn rewards while you spend and can also help you find the best deals around.

Most supermarkets offer a loyalty scheme with a handy app created too, letting you see how much savings you have.

