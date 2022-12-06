ITV has revealed its Christmas TV schedule and it's jam-packed with festive episodes and classic films.
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas and curling up in front of the telly this December 25, you're in for a treat.
Viewers can expect everything from a special episode of Ant and Dec's Limitless Win to the broadcast of King Charles III's first ever Christmas Day speech.
Here's everything you can tune into between unwrapping pressies and stuffing your face with turkey.
ITV releases Christmas TV schedule for 2022
Christmas Eve : December 24
- 11.35 John & Lisa's Christmas Kitchen
- 12.40 ITV News
- 12.50 Arthur Christmas
- 14.20 Santa Claus
- 16.50 ITV News
- 17.15 In For A Christmas Penny
- 18.00 Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special
- 19.00 Royal Carols: Together At Christmas
- 20.05 Britain Get Singing
- 21.20 It'll Be Alright On The Night
- 22.20 ITV News
- 22.40 Lost Voice Guy's Christmas Comedy Club
Christmas Day: December 25
- 07.00 Good Morning Britain
- 09.00 Lorraine
- 10.00 This Morning
- 12.00 James Martin's Christmas Day
- 14.00 Ainsley Harriot's Festive Flavours
- 15.00 The King
- 15.10 Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow
- 16.10 Saturday Night Takeaway Presents...
- 16.40 ITV News
- 17.00 The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special
- 18.00 Emmerdale
- 19.00 Coronation Street
- 20.00 Ant & Dec's Christmas Limitless Win
- 21.05 Doc Martin Christmas Special
- 22.35 ITV News
- 22.45 Love Actually
Boxing Day: December 26
- 12.20 ITV News
- 12.30 ITV Racing
- 15.00 Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- 17.45 ITV News
- 18.00 The Chase Celebrity Special
- 19.00 Emmerdale
- 19.30 Coronation Street
- 20.30 - The Voice Kids
Between December 27 and New Year, other noteworthy shows include The Voice Kids which continues on December 27 and 28.
Farewell Doc Martin airs on December 28 at 20.30 and the John Bishop Show: 2022 In Review follows on December 29 at 21.30.
ITV1 will also be showing films including The Holiday, ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, Die Hard 2 and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang during this period.
