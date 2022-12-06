Pub goers can claim a free bap in Hungry Horse pubs across the UK this Saturday ahead of the quarter final World Cup game that will see England take on France.

Customers can choose between a sausage, bacon or Quorn bap for free (one per customer) but only if they say the secret code phrase at the till.

The secret code that must be said by customers who wish to claim the free bap is: “Mmm Bap Day”.

England take on France in Saturday's quarter final World Cup game (Image: PA)

This Hungry Horse deal is inspired by the upcoming England fixture as the Three Lions face the France team which is made up of some high-profile footballers, including Kylian Mbappé.

The striker has bagged five goals and two assists already at the winter World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe has scored five goals for France so far this World Cup (Image: PA)

The match will be shown in more than 250 Hungry Horse pubs nationwide so football fans can set themselves up for the game ahead with a free bap.

Whether you call it a bap, bun, butty, cob or barm, you’ll be able to claim a free treat this weekend.

The offer is valid until 12:00 or when breakfast service stops on Saturday, December 10.

Sarah Williams, Senior Marketing Manager for Hungry Horse, said: “While Southgate’s team will be getting ready to fend off Mbappé and the rest of Les Bleus in Qatar, the only thing our customers need worry about is which of the free sausage, bacon or Quorn sausages baps they’ll be opting for.

“At Hungry Horse we’re big on the spirit of generosity, so as football fever grips the nation, it made sense to give that little something extra back to our customers.”

To see your local pub’s specific timings, you can visit the Hungry Horse website.