Asda has revealed it aims to create 10,000 jobs as it rolls out its new convenience store concept.

The supermarket has opened its second Asda Express store today (December 6) and confirmed its plans to open 300 more by the end of 2026.

Asda hopes to bring value and great products to even more customers and local communities throughout the UK.

Asda to open 300 convenience stores in the UK by the end of 2026

The supermarket is hoping to bring the Express stores to convenient neighbourhood and residential settings, particularly in the areas that lack a nearby Asda store.

This Asda Express store is now open in north London (Image: Asda)

Its second Express store opened as part of a residential development in Tottenham Hale in North London and is positioned adjacent to the tube and overground station.

Each Asda Express store is designed to cater for a broad range of customer needs including ‘top up’ shops for essential items such as bread and milk, lunch options for on-the-go or fresh ingredients so dinner can be cooked from scratch.

Asda express stores will stock around 3,000 products including a range of fresh groceries, products from Asda’s premium Extra Special range and a broad selection of beers, wines and spirits.

Customers will also be able to buy hot and cold ‘food for now’ options from both Asda and its partners including Leon.

There’ll also be ‘food for later’ options including ready meals, pizzas, stir fries and a selection of £10 meal deals for two people.

READ MORE:

Some stores will offer Asda’s ‘toyou’ parcel collection and return services and a rapid delivery service through Uber Eats.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “A key part of our growth strategy is to provide customers with more opportunities to shop at Asda closer to where they live or work. With more than three-quarters of the UK population visiting a convenience store in the last 12 months, the potential for growth in this market is significant.

“Our ambition is to become the convenience destination of choice by providing shoppers great value and a comprehensive and convenient range of products and services under one roof.”

The target of 300 Express stores by 2026 does not include the convenience stores that Asda is acquiring from the Co-op. This deal is currently going through the CMA’s normal competition review process.