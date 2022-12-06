A union for farmers has warned that the UK is "sleepwalking" into a potential future food supply crisis.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) said the Government needed to step in to help farmers deal with strain from a number of factors.

This includes soaring fuel, fertiliser and feed costs, with the NFU saying that crops such as cucumbers, tomatoes and pears could be affected as they are energy-intensive crops.

Speaking to the BBC, union president Minette Batters said egg shortages “could just be the start” as multiple farming sectors were impacted.

Shortages could occur if farmers don't get support, the NFU has said (Image: PA)

She said: “Shoppers up and down the country have for decades had a guaranteed supply of high-quality affordable food produced to some of the highest animal welfare, environmental and food safety standards in the world.

“But British food is under threat… at a time when global volatility is threatening the stability of the world’s food production, food security and energy security.

“I fear the country is sleepwalking into further food supply crises, with the future of British fruit and vegetable supplies in trouble.”

However, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), Britain has a high degree of food security which is “built on supply from diverse sources”, including strong domestic production as well as imports through stable trade routes.

Earlier this year multiple supermarket giants introduced a temporary buying limit of eggs per customer, which was implemented as a precautionary measure amid the impact on the supply of rising costs and bird flu.

Food price inflation is expected to reach a peak year-on-year of between 17% and 19% in early 2023, which is up from a previous forecast of 14% and 16%.