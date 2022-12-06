Apple will allow customers in the UK and other European countries to carry out their own repairs using genuine Apple parts for the first time.

The Self Service Repair scheme was first launched in the US earlier this year and it offers repair manuals, tools, and replacement parts for the iPhone 12 and 13 range plus more recent Mac laptops containing Apple’s own chips.

More than 200 individual parts will be available for customers to buy via a special online store and it will give them the option to buy or rent some tools.

Apple says the parts are the same ones and at the same price as those already available to Apple’s network of authorised repair providers.

Apple iPhones (Image: Apple/PA)

Apple customers in Europe set to do self-repairs

The tech giant also says that customers can send replaced parts back to the firm for refurbishment and recycling, with credit off their parts purchase provided in many cases.

“We believe the best technology for our customers and for the planet is technology that lasts, which is why we design our products to be durable and rarely require maintenance or repair,” Apple chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, said.

“But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable and secure repair.

“That’s why we’re excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools and manuals.”

The scheme is being expanded to Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden, Spain as well as the UK.